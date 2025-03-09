Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable Sunday

Antetokounmpo (calf) is probable for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up in his 10th consecutive contest during the second half of the Bucks' back-to-back set. The club continues to list the two-time MVP on the injury report due to a lingering left calf injury, but he has appeared in all nine of the club's outings since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists across 29.6 minutes per game.