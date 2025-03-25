Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Questionable with foot sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Antetokounmpo is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a left foot sprain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

This is a new issue for Antetokounmpo, who played through a knee injury in Monday's loss to the Suns. Clarity on the All-Star forward's status should arrive closer to Wednesday's tipoff. With Damian Lillard (calf) already on the shelf, Gary Trent, Taurean Prince and Kevin Porter would all be asked to step up if Antetokounmpo is also out of action.

