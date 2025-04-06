Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Antetokounmpo (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo will miss the second leg of the club's back-to-back set while he deals with left shoulder tendinopathy. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Timberwolves. Gary Trent, Taurean Prince and Kyle Kuzma are all candidates to absorb extra minutes due to Antetokounmpo being sidelined, especially if Pat Connaughton (ankle) is downgraded to out as well.