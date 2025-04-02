Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Should play again Thursday
Antetokounmpo (foot) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Antetokounmpo missed a March 26 loss to the Nuggets due to the left foot sprain, but he's proceeded to play 30-plus minutes in each of the Bucks' last three contests. Though he's on the injury report again Thursday, Antetokounmpo is likely to play through the foot issue once again.
