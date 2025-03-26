Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Sidelined Wednesday

Antetokounmpo (foot) will not play Wednesday against Denver.

Antetokounmpo had initially been listed as questionable due to a left foot sprain, but the Bucks will end up holding him out for the first time in more than a month, breaking a streak of 18 consecutive games played. Fortunately, head coach Doc Rivers said leading up to Wednesday's game that he believes Antetokounmpo will be available for Friday's matchup with the Knicks. With Damian Lillard (calf) sidelined indefinitely, the Bucks will likely rely heavily on Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Gary Trent and Kevin Porter to handle most of the usage on the offensive end Wednesday.