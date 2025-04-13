Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Won't play in regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Antetokounmpo (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo will be one of many notable players around the league who will not play on the last day of the NBA regular season. The Bucks will likely turn to Pete Nance, Chris Livingston and Tyler Smith in the frontcourt against Detroit.

