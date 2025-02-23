Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Big double-double in win

Antetokounmpo (calf) recorded 23 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 16 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 victory over Miami.

Head coach Doc Rivers said before the game that Antetokounmpo would remain on a minutes restriction, but that didn't stop the superstar forward from registering his 38th double-double of the season. Through his last 11 appearances, Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 steals in 32.5 minutes. Considering he was able to log 32 minutes Sunday, Antetokounmpo appears to be ready to handle close to a full workload following a calf injury that recently cost him six games.