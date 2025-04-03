Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Cleared to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 7:15am

Antetokounmpo (foot) is available for Thursday's game versus the 76ers, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Antetokounmpo will make his fourth straight appearance Thursday after being upgraded from probable while he contends with a left foot sprain. He has logged at least 30 minutes in each of his last five appearances, so Antetokounmpo is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction against Philadelphia.

