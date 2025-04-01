Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Double-doubles in win

Antetokounmpo ended Tuesday's 133-123 victory over the Suns with 37 points (12-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes.

Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee in scoring Tuesday's victory while also posting his eighth game of the season with double-digit assists. Antetokounmpo also made at least two three-pointers for just the second time in 2024-25 and is averaging 34.7 points per contest across his last 10 outings.