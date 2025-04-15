Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Expected to play Saturday
Antetokounmpo (shoulder) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Saturday's game against the Pacers.
Antetokounmpo is coming off another stellar regular season for the Bucks. The superstar big man averaged a double-double, putting up 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists (ties career high) and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 60.1 percent from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now