Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Expected to play Saturday

Antetokounmpo (shoulder) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo is coming off another stellar regular season for the Bucks. The superstar big man averaged a double-double, putting up 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists (ties career high) and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 60.1 percent from the field.