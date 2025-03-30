Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Good to go against Atlanta

Antetokounmpo (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has recently been playing through a left foot sprain, and the injury isn't severe enough to keep him out of Sunday's Eastern Conference bout. The two-time MVP has averaged 28.1 points on 58.2 percent shooting, 11.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over 33.6 minutes per game since the beginning of March.