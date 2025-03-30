Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Good to go against Atlanta
Antetokounmpo (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo has recently been playing through a left foot sprain, and the injury isn't severe enough to keep him out of Sunday's Eastern Conference bout. The two-time MVP has averaged 28.1 points on 58.2 percent shooting, 11.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over 33.6 minutes per game since the beginning of March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now