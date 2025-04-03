Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Historic performance in victory

Antetokounmpo supplied 35 points (12-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 20 assists, 17 rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 win over the 76ers.

The two-time MVP became the first player in NBA history to record at least 35 points, 20 assists and 15 rebounds, dishing out a career-high mark in assists as well. Antetokounmpo racked up his eighth triple-double in 63 regular-season appearances, which is just two shy of tying his career-high mark set during the 2023-24 campaign. The superstar also delivered his 38th game with at least 30 points, ranking second behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has 48 such outings.