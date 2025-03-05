Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Hits for 32 points in blowout

Antetokounmpo amassed 32 points (13-20 FG, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 137-107 victory over the Mavericks.

The short-handed Mavericks were no match for the one-two punch of Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Antetokounmpo also broke the 20,000-point threshold during the win, becoming the 52nd player to hit that mark and the sixth-youngest player to reach the milestone.