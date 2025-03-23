Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Logs massive 32/17 double-double
Antetokounmpo totaled 32 points (12-20 FG, 8-13 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 win over the Kings.
Antetokounmpo took over the game and more than made up for Damian Lillard's (calf) absence. Although hampered by a pesky knee injury, Antetokounmpo played 35 minutes and showed no ill effects from the issue, The All-Star is enjoying an excellent March, averaging 27.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots over 12 games.
