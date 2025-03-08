Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Monster stat line not enough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Antetokounmpo notched 37 points (15-23 FG, 7-11 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 loss to the Magic.

It's hard to ask more out of Antetokounmpo, as he posted an impressive stat line in this game, but he couldn't lift the Bucks to a victory in what turned out to be a tight contest against the Magic. This 37-point output was his best scoring mark since the beginning of February, and it seems the calf injury that forced Antetokounmpo to sit the All-Star Game is in the past. Antetokounmpo has five double-doubles and one triple-double over his last seven contests, a span in which he's been one of the most productive players in the league with averages of 28.8 points, 13.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest.

