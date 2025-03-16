Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Officially available Sunday
Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo will shed yet another injury designation Sunday, marking his 14th consecutive game played. The star forward has averaged 28.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.6 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now