Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Pours in 31 against Atlanta

Antetokounmpo racked up 31 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-14 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 145-124 loss to the Hawks.

The All-Star forward produced at least 30 points for the fourth straight appearance, but he was bested by rookie Zaccharie Risacher, who erupted for a career-high 36 to lead the Hawks. Antetokounmpo scored 20 or more points in 14 of 15 appearances in March -- and missed by one point in the 15th contest -- while averaging 28.3 points, 11.2 boards, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks on the month and shooting 58.4 percent from the floor.