Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Pours in game-high 34
Antetokounmpo totaled 34 points (14-19 FG, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 126-119 win over the Pacers.
With the Bucks fighting to hang onto a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers. The 30-year-old forward has scored at least 30 points in four of the last six contests and he fell one board short of recording a double-double in all six, averaging 29.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks during that span while shooting 61.5 percent from the floor.
