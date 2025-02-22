Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Scores 18 points in 19 minutes

Antetokounmpo chipped in 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 19 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 104-101 victory over the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo is playing under a minutes restriction after dealing with a calf injury earlier this month, and the 19 minutes he logged Friday represented a season-low mark for him. The star forward made the most of his minutes, though, and he posted an impressive stat line considering the limited playing time he saw. It remains to be seen if the minutes restriction will be lifted when the Bucks take on the Heat on Sunday, but Antetokounmpo should suit up either way for that contest.