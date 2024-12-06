Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Scores 30 points vs. Boston

Antetokounmpo finished Friday's 111-105 loss to the Celtics with 30 points (13-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes.

Antetokounmpo and superstar teammate Damian Lillard combined for 61 of the Bucks' 105 points on Friday, but it wasn't enough against the defending champions. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points in six of his last seven outings and recorded a double-double in five of those contests. Over his last 10 games, the two-time MVP has averaged 34.2 points on 60.5 percent shooting, 11.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over 35.2 minutes per game.