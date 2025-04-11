Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been cleared to play through a left shoulder injury as the Bucks look to hold onto their spot as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 36.4 minutes per game across five outings in April.

