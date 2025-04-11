Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play against Detroit
Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo has been cleared to play through a left shoulder injury as the Bucks look to hold onto their spot as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 36.4 minutes per game across five outings in April.
