Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play Thursday
Antetokounmpo (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
After recording a third straight triple-double, Antetokounmpo will be in the lineup Friday. The superstar big man has been playing at a high level as of late, averaging 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 63 percent from the field over the last six contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now