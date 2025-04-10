Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Antetokounmpo (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After recording a third straight triple-double, Antetokounmpo will be in the lineup Friday. The superstar big man has been playing at a high level as of late, averaging 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 63 percent from the field over the last six contests.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now