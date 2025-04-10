Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play Thursday

Antetokounmpo (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After recording a third straight triple-double, Antetokounmpo will be in the lineup Friday. The superstar big man has been playing at a high level as of late, averaging 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 63 percent from the field over the last six contests.