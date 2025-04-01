Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play vs. Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 2:57pm

Antetokounmpo (foot) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Antetokounmpo is coming off a 31-point performance for the Bucks in Sunday's game against the Hawks and will be able to play Tuesday against Phoenix. The superstar big man is averaging 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 60.1 percent from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now