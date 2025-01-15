Gui Santos News: First career start Wednesday

Santos will start in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

It'll be the first career start for Santos, who has come off the bench in each of his 38 appearances since 2023-24. The 22-year-old has reached double figures in scoring in two of his last three games, but it's hard to imagine the Warriors making this a long-term move once the team is healthier. That said, Santos will have a chance to return enhanced fantasy value Wednesday.