Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith Injury: Likely to play vs. Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Highsmith (Achilles) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Highsmith is dealing with an Achilles issue, but that likely won't keep him off the court on Wednesday in Chicago. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Haywood Highsmith
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
