Hunter Tyson News: Back to bench Wednesday
Tyson will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Tyson will return to a bench role Wednesday after making the first start of his NBA career in Monday's win against the Warriors. The Clemson product hasn't had a significant role with Denver this season, averaging 7.6 minutes per game. He likely won't have much of a fantasy impact returning to the second unit.
