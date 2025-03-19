Fantasy Basketball
Hunter Tyson News: Back to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Tyson will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Tyson will return to a bench role Wednesday after making the first start of his NBA career in Monday's win against the Warriors. The Clemson product hasn't had a significant role with Denver this season, averaging 7.6 minutes per game. He likely won't have much of a fantasy impact returning to the second unit.

Hunter Tyson
Denver Nuggets
