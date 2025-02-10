Isaac Okoro Injury: Aiming for post-ASB return

Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Monday that the Cavaliers are aiming for Okoro (shoulder) and Dean Wade (knee) to return after the All-Star break, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

Okoro has missed 20 of the Cavs' last 25 games due to a right shoulder sprain. Atkinson reiterated that both Okoro and Wade are on the cusp of being ready to return to the floor, but the duo will have to wait until at least Thursday, Feb. 20 against the Nets for their next opportunity to play. Prior to his shoulder injury, Okoro averaged 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 21.0 minutes per game across 23 contests.