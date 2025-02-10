NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIN at CLE: Timberwolves on three-game win streak; Cavs 6-4 in last 10 games

ATL at ORL: Hawks on two-game win streak; Magic 3-7 in last 10 games

SAS at WAS: Spurs on two-game slide; Wizards 5-21 at home

BOS at MIA: Celtics 7-3 in last 10 games; Heat 5-5 in last 10 games

CHA at BKN: Hornets 2-8 in last 10 games; Nets 7-17 at home

GSW at MIL: Warriors 11-13 on road; Bucks 17-8 at home

NOP at OKC: Pelicans on eight-game slide; Thunder on five-game win streak

SAC at DAL: Kings 12-13 on road; Mavs on two-game win streak

POR at DEN: Trail Blazers 8-2 in last 10 games; Nuggets on six-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

MIN - Mike Conley (finger), Anthony Edwards (hip): Questionable; Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Julius Randle (thigh): OUT

CLE - Max Strus (ankle): Questionable; Isaac Okoro (shoulder), Dean Wade (knee): OUT

ORL - Jalen Suggs (quadriceps): Doubtful

WAS - Khris Middleton (not injury related), Alex Sarr (ankle), Marcus Smart (not injury related): OUT

BOS - Jaylen Brown (knee), Jayson Tatum (knee): Questionable; Torrey Craig (ankle), Jrue Holiday (shoulder): OUT

MIA - Tyler Herro (illness): Questionable; Jaime Jaquez (illness): OUT

CHA - Moussa Diabate (eye), Josh Green (calf), Nick Smith (back): Questionable; Josh Okogie (hamstring), Mark Williams (not injury related): OUT

BKN - D'Angelo Russell (illness): Questionable; Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

GSW - Stephen Curry (quadriceps): Questionable; Jonathan Kuminga (ankle): OUT

MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Damian Lillard (hamstring): Questionable; Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf): OUT

NOP - Brandon Boston (ankle), Bruce Brown (not injury related), CJ McCollum (personal): OUT

OKC - Isaiah Joe (knee), Cason Wallace (shoulder): OUT

DAL - Max Christie (shoulder), Dante Exum (Achilles), P.J. Washington (ankle): Questionable; Anthony Davis (groin), Dereck Lively (ankle), Caleb Martin (hip): OUT

POR - Jerami Grant (knee), Kris Murray (quadriceps), Robert Williams (knee): Questionable

DEN - Michael Porter (hamstring): Questionable; Peyton Watson (knee), Russell Westbrook (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($8,300) at Wizards

After topping 40 DK points in his first two games with the Spurs, Fox came up with just 25.8 DK points in a one-point loss to the Magic on Saturday. Nonetheless, he has a great chance to get back on track with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and most three-pointers per game.

Zach LaVine, Kings ($7,500) at Mavericks

LaVine topped 30 DK points in each of the last two outings and is averaging 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.7 steals over three games with the Kings. He has a good chance to keep rolling with a matchup against the Mavericks, who give up the league's ninth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,500) vs. Hawks

Wagner is averaging 26.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.7 steals through nine games since returning from a six-week absence, including five games with more than 40 DK points and a high of 58.5 in his most recent outing. He has an excellent chance to shine against the Hawks, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($7,900) vs. Pelicans

Williams racked up 44.0 DK points in the last game and is averaging 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals over three outings since returning from a two-game absence. He faces a great opportunity to thrive against the Pelicans, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($11,000) at Wizards

Wembanyama is averaging 22.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.4 blocks across his last 10 appearances, including five games with at least 50 DK points. He has an ideal opportunity to stand out against the Wizards, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's third-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,800) vs. Pelicans

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to baffle the competition, averaging 36.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 81.5. He should stuff the stat sheet against the Pelicans, who give up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Chris Paul, Spurs ($5,500) at Wizards

Despite the addition of De'Aaron Fox, Paul has maintained his role as starting point guard and is averaging 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists across three outings with his new running mate. Paul should continue to put up solid numbers, especially with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers to opposing point guards.

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($5,800) at Heat

Pritchard continues to contribute across the stat sheet, averaging 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.9 steals over his last 10 appearances, including scoring more than 20 points in each of the two most recent games. He has a great chance to shine again, as his squad is shorthanded in the backcourt.

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks ($5,300) vs. Warriors

Kuzma is averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists through his first two outings with the Bucks, including racking up 33.5 DK points in the most recent outing. He is up for another opportunity to step up in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he is likely to pad his stats against the Warriors, who give up the league's ninth-most rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Naji Marshall, Mavericks ($4,800) vs. Kings

Marshall is averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists across six outings since returning from a four-game absence. He should keep up the solid play with a meeting against the Kings, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards. He is also up for a boost in the absence of Anthony Davis.

Wendell Carter, Magic ($4,600) vs. Hawks

Carter is averaging 9.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.7 steals over six straight games out of a bench role, including four games with more than 20 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's sixth-most points in the paint.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above.