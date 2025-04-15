Isaac Okoro News: Expected to play in postseason

Okoro (rest) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Sunday's game against an opponent who has yet to be determined.

Okoro saw his role change slightly with the Cavaliers during the regular season, but he remained consistent when on the floor. The Auburn product averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from deep.