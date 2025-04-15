Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro News: Expected to play in postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Okoro (rest) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Sunday's game against an opponent who has yet to be determined.

Okoro saw his role change slightly with the Cavaliers during the regular season, but he remained consistent when on the floor. The Auburn product averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from deep.

Isaac Okoro
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now