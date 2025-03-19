Jaden Hardy News: Leads bench in scoring in defeat

Hardy notched 24 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 135-131 loss to the Pacers.

Hardy put on a show off the bench Wednesday, leading all Mavericks bench players in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes and concluding as one of three players with 20 or more points. Hardy finished one point shy of tying his season-high mark of 25 points set Jan. 9, surpassing the 20-point mark in five outings this season.