Jalen Brunson Injury: Cleared for activity, return date TBD

Brunson (ankle) said prior to Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers that he has been cleared for basketball activities and is hopeful to return to action by the end of the regular season, though the Knicks haven't provided a specific timeline for his return, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. "Realistically, I'm hoping to play before the playoffs," Brunson said. "I think it's good for me to get some game reps before we go into that type of stretch run. Most importantly, I want to make sure I'm 100 percent healthy."

Brunson hasn't played since spraining his right ankle March 6, and while he said Sunday that he's "progressing every day," he seems likely to miss at least a few more games while he ramps back up. The All-Star point guard's absence has loomed larger of late with backups Miles McBride (groin) and Cameron Payne (ankle) also dealing with injuries, leaving Delon Wright and Tyler Kolek to serve as the team's primary facilitators. The Knicks have gone 6-6 during Brunson's absence and would surely like to have the 28-year-old get at least a couple games under his belt before the end of the regular season to ensure that he's a full go for the postseason.