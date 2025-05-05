NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at BOS: Celtics won season series 4-0

DEN at OKC: Season series tied 2-2

Injuries to Monitor

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,500) vs. Nuggets

The Thunder have enjoyed a significant break after their first-round sweep of the Grizzlies. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 27.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over the four games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to keep up the impressive production against the Nuggets, considering he averaged 30.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 blocks across their four meetings during the regular season.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,500) at Thunder

Including a dominant 43-point performance in Game 5 against the Clippers, Murray delivered a solid effort through the first round, where he averaged 22.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks. He will be a critical part of the Nuggets' ability to compete with the Thunder, as he matches up across from MVP candidate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Murray also averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals over three meetings with the Thunder this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,000) vs. Knicks

Brown averaged 23.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals through five games in the first round, including a series high of 60.5 DK points in Game 2, where he racked up 36 points and 10 rebounds to lift his squad in the absence of Jayson Tatum. Brown faces a tough matchup against the Knicks' wing defense, but he should continue to ensure decent DK production by chipping in across the stat sheet, as he averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals over four meetings with the Knicks this season.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($7,300) vs. Nuggets

Williams topped 40 DK points in the first three games of the postseason and averaged 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals through four games in the series sweep against the Grizzlies. He will be a major factor in his squad's ability to gain an edge over the Nuggets, and he should continue to thrive after averaging 19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals over their four regular-season matchups.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($8,000) at Celtics

Towns had a tough matchup against the Pistons' frontcourt in the first round and was limited below 20 points in three of the six games, while he averaged 19.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks over that span. He will continue to deal with a significant challenge against the Celtics' frontcourt, as they gave up the league's fourth-fewest points in the paint this season. Nonetheless, Towns averaged 19.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in their four encounters on the campaign.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,000) vs. Knicks

After missing Game 2 in the first round, Tatum returned with a bang, averaging 36.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the final three outings, including topping 60 DK points in Games 4 and 5. Tatum is likely to keep up the dominant play against the Knicks, as he was not severely limited by their wing defenders this season, while he averaged 33.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists across four meetings.

Mid-Range Money

Derrick White, Celtics ($6,500) vs. Knicks

Aside from a bit of a dud in Game 5, White was a major factor in the first round, where he averaged 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals over five games, including a high of 46.5 DK points in Game 1. He will be a big part of the Celtics' game plan against the Knicks, as he will be partially tasked with containing Jalen Brunson. White averaged 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 0.8 steals over four meetings with the Knicks this season.

Michael Porter, Nuggets ($5,100) at Thunder

Porter delivered quite modest numbers through the first round, as he averaged 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over seven games. Nonetheless, he should do better against the Thunder, after he averaged 20.0 points on 45.3 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over four meetings during the regular season.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($5,700) at Thunder

Gordon topped 30 DK points in five of his squad's seven games in the first round, including a high of 39.5 DK points in Game 1, averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists over that span. He must bring a big-time effort to compete against the Thunder's talented frontcourt, and he is likely to find the chance to pad his stats from long range as the Thunder gave up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards this season.

Value Picks

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($4,500) vs. Knicks

Pritchard got out to a great start in the first round, with 19 points and a total of 25.5 DK points in Game 1. His play dwindled in Games 3 and 4, but he returned with a solid contribution in the close-out Game 5. He will be an important piece against the Knicks, as he helps give his side an edge in backcourt depth, which could give them a crucial edge through the series.

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($3,700) at Celtics

Robinson averaged 3.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals over six games in the first round, including a 35.3 DK-point effort in Game 5. He should continue to handle between 10 and 20 minutes per game, as he provides an excellent frontcourt presence that helps his side maintain balance on the floor while Karl-Anthony Towns takes a break. The combined presence of Robinson and Towns may also come into play as a way to stifle the opposition.

