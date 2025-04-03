Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Expected to be questionable vs. ATL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Brunson (ankle) is expected to be listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Brunson has missed the last 14 games for the Knicks due to a sprained right ankle. However, he could make his long-awaited return to the floor for New York against Atlanta, which would give the team a huge boost in the backcourt while also giving the superstar guard time to get up to speed before the NBA playoffs.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
