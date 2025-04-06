Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Game-time call Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 2:29pm

Brunson (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns, will be a game-time decision, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Brunson will likely go through his pregame warmup before the club makes a final decision on his status ahead of Sunday's tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET. The star point guard has missed the club's last 15 outings due to a sprained right ankle, though he was able to take part in Friday's practice, which bodes well for his potential return. Brunson will likely face restrictions if he's upgraded to available.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now