Jalen Brunson Injury: Game-time call Sunday

Brunson (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns, will be a game-time decision, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Brunson will likely go through his pregame warmup before the club makes a final decision on his status ahead of Sunday's tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET. The star point guard has missed the club's last 15 outings due to a sprained right ankle, though he was able to take part in Friday's practice, which bodes well for his potential return. Brunson will likely face restrictions if he's upgraded to available.