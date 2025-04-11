Jalen Brunson Injury: Iffy against Cleveland

Brunson is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to right ankle sprain injury recovery.

Brunson has played in New York's last three outings after missing an extended period due to a right ankle sprain. However, after playing 29 minutes during Thursday's loss in Detroit, he could sit out Friday. If Brunson is ultimately downgraded to out, Cameron Payne, Delon Wright, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek are all candidates to receive increased playing time.