Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Imaging comes back clean

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 1:26pm

The Knicks announced Friday that X-rays done on Brunson's right ankle came back negative, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Brunson suffered a sprained right ankle in Thursday's overtime loss to the Lakers, but additional testing appears to confirm that the star guard has avoided a serious injury. Still, Brunson's status for Friday's matchup with the Clippers is uncertain.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now