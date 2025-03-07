Jalen Brunson Injury: Imaging comes back clean
The Knicks announced Friday that X-rays done on Brunson's right ankle came back negative, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Brunson suffered a sprained right ankle in Thursday's overtime loss to the Lakers, but additional testing appears to confirm that the star guard has avoided a serious injury. Still, Brunson's status for Friday's matchup with the Clippers is uncertain.
