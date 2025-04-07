Jalen Brunson Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

Brunson (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Brunson made his return from a 15-game absence due to a sprained right ankle during Sunday's win over the Suns, posting 15 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes. The star point guard was able to shoulder a fairly significant workload in his return, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he continues to play his normal minutes with the playoffs right around the corner.