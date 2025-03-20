Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson Injury: Out of the boot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 3:07pm

Head coach Tom Thibodeau has said that Brunson is out of the boot and doing some light shooting, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The Knicks hope to have Brunson back before the season ends, and the superstar guard returning to basketball action is an encouraging sign that this may happen. He sustained the ankle sprain Mar. 6 and has been out ever since, but has 14 games left in the regular season to regain his footing before the playoffs start.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
