Jalen Brunson Injury: Out Saturday, will play Sunday

Brunson (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks but is expected to play Sunday against the Suns, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Brunson will miss his 14th straight Saturday while he recovers from a right ankle sprain, but after taking part in practice Friday with no apparent complications, he's on track to return for the second leg of a back-to-back set. Delon Wright and Cameron Payne will likely cover most of the minutes at point guard Saturday, but Brunson should reclaim his spot in the starting five Sunday. Brunson could be operating on a slight minutes restriction in that contest.