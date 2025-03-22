Jalen Brunson Injury: Progresses to controlled court work
The Knicks announced Brunson (ankle) is making progress in his recovery by doing controlled court work and will have his status updated in one week.
Brunson has missed seven straight games since suffering a sprained right ankle in the loss to the Lakers on March 6. New York will likely continue to go with Miles McBride (groin) as the starting point guard until their superstar is healthy enough to return to the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now