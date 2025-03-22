Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Progresses to controlled court work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

The Knicks announced Brunson (ankle) is making progress in his recovery by doing controlled court work and will have his status updated in one week.

Brunson has missed seven straight games since suffering a sprained right ankle in the loss to the Lakers on March 6. New York will likely continue to go with Miles McBride (groin) as the starting point guard until their superstar is healthy enough to return to the floor.

