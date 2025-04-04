Jalen Brunson Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Brunson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Brunson hasn't suited up since March 6, though he was active during Friday's practice and is seemingly nearing a return to game action. The star point guard will likely face restrictions whenever he returns, though the questionable tag bodes well for Brunson and the Knicks. If the 28-year-old remains sidelined along with Miles McBride (groin), Delon Wright and Tyler Kolek will likely receive a bump in minutes, especially if Cameron Payne (ankle) is downgraded from questionable to out.
