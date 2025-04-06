Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 10:50am

Brunson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Brunson is officially listed as questionable but still expected to return following a 15-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. He took part in Friday's practice with no apparent complications and should start Sunday, though he may face a minutes restriction. Miles McBride (groin) is questionable and Cameron Payne (ankle) is probable, but both will have reduced roles if Brunson is indeed back in action.

