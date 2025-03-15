Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson Injury: Still working through ankle injury

Published on March 15, 2025

Brunson (ankle) is expected to be out through late March to early April, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Brunson has been out of action since spraining his right ankle against the Lakers on March 6. The All-Star point guard is working on keeping the inflammation down in his ankle and on its mobility, with the aim being that he's at 100 percent health heading into the postseason. Miles McBride will remain in the Knicks' starting lineup while Brunson is sidelined.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
