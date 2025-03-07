Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Update on status in two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

The Knicks have announced an update on Brunson's (ankle) will be given in two weeks.

In Thursday's loss to the Lakers, Brunson went down with a sprained right ankle. Although it looked like a severe injury in real time, the Knicks superstar might be able to get back on the floor sooner rather than later. In the meantime, New York could turn to Cameron Payne and Miles McBride to shoulder the load in the backcourt.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now