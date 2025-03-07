Jalen Brunson Injury: Update on status in two weeks

The Knicks have announced an update on Brunson's (ankle) will be given in two weeks.

In Thursday's loss to the Lakers, Brunson went down with a sprained right ankle. Although it looked like a severe injury in real time, the Knicks superstar might be able to get back on the floor sooner rather than later. In the meantime, New York could turn to Cameron Payne and Miles McBride to shoulder the load in the backcourt.