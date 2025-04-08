Jalen Brunson News: Available Tuesday

Brunson (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Brunson will suit up in his second straight outing after a 15-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. The superstar point guard played 34 minutes in Sunday's win over the Suns, recording 15 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal. Brunson is expected to shoulder his normal workload against Boston, as the playoffs are right around the corner.