Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 4:19pm

Brunson (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Brunson will suit up in his second straight outing after a 15-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. The superstar point guard played 34 minutes in Sunday's win over the Suns, recording 15 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal. Brunson is expected to shoulder his normal workload against Boston, as the playoffs are right around the corner.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
