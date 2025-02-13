Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Excellent display in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Brunson racked up 36 points (13-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), three rebounds and eight assists over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 149-148 overtime win over the Hawks.

Karl-Anthony Towns stole the show with his 44-point performance Wednesday, but Brunson had an impressive performance as an offensive weapon and primary playmaker. The star guard was coming off a season-low eight-point display in the win over the Pacers on Tuesday, but he bounced back admirably and notched his 10th game this season with at least 30 points and eight assists. He enters the All-Star break with averages of 27.8 points, 7.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game since the beginning of February.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now