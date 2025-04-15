Jalen Brunson News: Expected to play vs. Detroit

Brunson (ankle) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Brunson had another strong regular-season showing for the Knicks after having a career year during the 2023-24 campaign. The superstar guard averaged 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and a career-high 7.3 assists per game, shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.