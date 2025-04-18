Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Brunson (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead Saturday's Game 1 against the Pistons.

Brunson missed 15 games towards the tail-end of the regular season due to an ankle sprain. He returned to play in four games before sitting in the regular-season finale, but he's been cleared to play Saturday and should handle his normal workload. Brunson finished his third regular season in New York averaging 26.0 points on 48.8 percent shooting (including 38.3 percent from three on 6.1 3PA/G), 7.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 35.4 minutes per game across 65 outings.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now