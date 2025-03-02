Jalen Brunson News: Paces team with 31 points

Brunson registered 31 points (13-25 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 overtime win over the Heat.

Although Brunson struggled beyond the arc in the narrow victory, his 31 points helped to erase an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Brunson has been on an insane tear since the All-Star break, averaging 25.4 points, 6.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals over five games.