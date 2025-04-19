Jalen Brunson News: Puts up 34 points in Game 1

Brunson notched 34 points (12-27 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds and eight assists across 40 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 win over Detroit in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brunson connected on just 26.7 percent of his field-goal attempts in the first half, but the Knicks captain bounced back to score 23 points in the second half. He appeared to tweak his ankle late in the third frame, but he was on the floor for the fourth quarter to help spark the Knicks to a Game 1 victory. In last year's playoffs, Brunson averaged 32.4 points, 7.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 39.8 minutes per game, and he'll continue to carry the Knicks' offensive workload in Game 2 on Monday.